Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022 Hall Ticket: Direct Link, Websites To Download

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the hall ticket for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), class 12 exam on Wednesday, February 9. The students who will appear in the HSC exam, can download the hall ticket on the official website- mahahsc.in.

Maharashtra HSC exam will be conducted from March 4 to April 30 and practicals will be held from February 14 to March 3. The board has also announced dates for "out of turn” exams between March 31 and April 18 to conduct practicals, internal or oral examinations for students who are unable to appear for exams on the scheduled dates. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not charge any extra fees for the out of turn exams.

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Visit the official website- mahahsc.in Click on the HSC, 12th admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number/ date of birth HSC hall ticket will appear on the screen Download HSC hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra SSC theory exams will take place from March 15 to April 4 and practicals or oral examination will be held between February 25 to March 3. The out-of-turn exam for SSC students will be conducted between April 5 and April 22. According to the board officials, 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams and 14,72,562 have applied for HSC exams so far.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams, please visit the website- mahahsc.in.