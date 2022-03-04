  • Home
Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. The students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 8:48 am IST | Source: Careers360

Maharashtra HSC 12th exam will be held till April 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2022: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) class 12 exam will be held from Friday, March 4. The HSC exam will be held in two shifts; morning from 10:30 AM to 2 PM, afternoon from 3 PM to 6:30 PM. The students will get around 10 minutes to read the question paper.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities in Maharashtra - Check list here

The HSC hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. They need to use their log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth to download the admit card.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Maharashtra HSC, 12th Exam 2022: Important Exam Day Instructions

  1. Students must carry Maharashtra HSC admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  2. The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class
  3. Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall
  4. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The HSC class 12 exam will be continued till April 30 at various exam centres across the state.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Maharashtra HSC Exam HSC exam Maharashtra HSC Board Exam
