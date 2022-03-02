Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Exams 2022 From March 4; Check MSBSHSE Exam Day Guidelines

Maharashtra board exams will be held in offline mode.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board exam 2022 from Friday, March 4. As per the MSBSHSE schedule, the Maharashtra HSC exam will be conducted from March 4 to April 30 at exam centres across the state. The admit card for Maharashtra Board Class 12 exams has already been released on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

The board has also announced dates for "out of turn” exams between March 31 and April 18 to conduct practicals, internal or oral examinations for students who are unable to appear for exams on the scheduled dates. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not charge any extra fees for the out of turn exams.

Meanwhile, the board has postponed exams of some papers by a month. Maharashtra HSC exams for second and third language subjects, earlier scheduled for March 5 and 7, will now be conducted on April 5 and 7.

According to the board officials, Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian language exams were scheduled on March 5, while exams for Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were scheduled on March 7.

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in Click on the HSC, 12th admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number/ date of birth HSC hall ticket will appear on the screen Download HSC hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

Students must carry Maharashtra HSC admit cards to the exam centre.

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

More than 25 students will not permitted in a class. This has been done in order to maintain social distancing.

Maharashtra Board will provide medical help at all exam centres this time to ensure that the students do not face any problems.

The number of exam centres has been increased by almost 4 times to accomodate students with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The Maharashtra board has decided to go with offline exams this year, despite a section of students requesting online exams in view of COVID-19.

The board has released question banks for Maharashtra SSC and Maharashtra HSC final exams at maa.ac.in.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams, please visit the website- mahahsc.in.