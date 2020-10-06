MAH HMCT CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10

  • Home
Maharashtra Hotel Management CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10

MAH HMCT CET Admit Card: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Hotel Management And Catering Technology admit cards. The centre-based MH CET 2020 is scheduled on October 10.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 3:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell -- the conducting body of MH CET, has released the MH CET 2020 admit cards today. The entrance test is for admission to Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) programme. Candidates who have applied online for the BHMCT common entrance test can download the MH CET admit cards from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the MH CET HMCT admit cards for admission to the entrance test of undergraduate programme, candidates have to enter their registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

The MAH BHMCT will be held online at designated centres on October 10. The MAH BHMCT CET admit card carries details candidates will need, including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and the MAH CET exam centres.

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card -- Direct Link

MAH HMCT CET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the direct link mentioned above or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Insert the MAH HMCT CET registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords or dates of birth in specified formats to login

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the MAH HMCT CET 2020 admit cards

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions detailed in the MAH HMCT CET admit cards. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the state CET Cell will conduct the eligibility test by following several precautionary measures including staggered admission to the MH CET exam centres and allocation of different entry or reporting times to the aspirants.

