Maharashtra To Hold Special Exams For Students Who Miss Boards Due To COVID

Special exams for Maharashtra HSC, SSC students

Maharashtra State Education Board has introduced special exams for the Class 10 and Class 12 students who will be unable to appear for the main papers due to COVID-19 infections or other related restrictions. The special exams will be conducted in July at selected examination centres. The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 exams are scheduled to start from April 23 and the SSC or Class 10 exams will begin on April 29.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that the state has already relaxed certain norms for board exams students.

The Science practical exams for Class 10 SSC students have been replaced by an internal assessment system. They will have to submit assignments for the internal marking. These submissions will be done after the written exams, from May 21 to June 10. In case any student falls sick during this period, they will be given an additional 15 days to submit the assignment.

The Class 12 practical exams have been limited to only “five or six” papers. They will be held between May 22 and June 10.The colleges will consider the reduced practical papers during admissions. In case a student falls sick during this period, they will be given another chance to reappear for the practical exam within 15 days.

Maharashtra Board: Offline Exams

The written exams will be conducted in students’ respective schools in offline mode. The students will be given an extra 30 minutes for an 80 marks paper and extra 15 minutes for a 40 or 50 marks paper.

Earlier the state had reduced the board exams syllabus by 25 percent. This rule will not apply to old students who will be reappearing for the exams in 2021.

The exam centres will be set up in isolation rooms. In case a student develops COVID-19 symptoms in between the test, they will be allowed to finish the paper and the authorities will have to inform the nearest health centre.

The students will have to reach an hour before the exam time and the question paper will be given 10 minutes in advance.

The government is also mulling over to allow the students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to use their admit cards as travel passes.

More relaxations will be given to the differently-abled students to avoid any kind overcrowding inside the classrooms.

The Maharashtra government is also considering vaccinating the teachers and examiners to avoid any risk of infection.