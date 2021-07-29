  • Home
Maharashtra To Slash School Fees By 15%, Detailed Order Soon: Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 1:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year. “Maharashtra cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon,” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.

This decision is taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, she said. Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave. "Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees.

The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management," the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maharashtra Government
