  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar

Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar

"Naming the international students' hostel after the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will enhance respect for India in the hearts and minds of students," the Governor said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 8, 2022 7:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Mumbai University Releases Second Merit List 2022 For Undergraduate Admission
Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission Second Merit List For 2022-23 Session Today
Mumbai University 2nd Merit List For 2022-23 Undergraduate Admission Tomorrow
Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission 2022: MU Releases 1st Merit List For Different Colleges
Mumbai University IDOL Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For MCA/ MMS Entrance Exams
Mumbai University Announces MCA, MMS IDOL Entrance Exam Dates
Maharashtra Governor Urges MU Vice-Chancellor To Name International Students' Hostel After Savarkar
Maharashtra Governor has asked MU Vice-Chancellor to change name of international hostel name
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday urged the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai to name the newly-built international students' hostel after freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of public universities in the state, inaugurated the new hostel building at the University's Kalina campus here.

Latest: Mumbai University 2022 Admission- Application, Dates, Cutoff. Check Now

Don't Miss: Mumbai University Placements- Salary Trends, Top Companies. Check Now

He also inaugurated the new examination building, knowledge resource centre and the girls' hostel. "The University of Mumbai was founded in 1857, the year India fought its first war of Independence against the colonial rulers," Mr Koshyari said, citing that it was Savarkar who had described the uprising against the British as the "first war of Independence".

"Naming the international students hostel after Savarkar will enhance respect for India in the hearts and minds of students," he said.

The governor further said that apart from imparting education, the University must imbibe the values of sanskriti and sanskar (culture) in students. He also expressed hope that an international sports complex will be sanctioned at the University shortly. The international students' hostel has the capacity to accommodate 146 students, while the girls' hostel can house 144 students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Mumbai
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main 2022 Result Live Updates: NTA June Session Result Likely By July 9; Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
Punjab Board Class 10 Result Rechecking, Revaluation From July 11
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
Haryana Board Extends Last Date To Apply For HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2022; Check Details
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
Punjab Board Revises Marking Scheme For Classes 9 To 12 Subjects; Check Details
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results; 76 Per Cent Students Pass
Manipur Board Declares Class 10 Results; 76 Per Cent Students Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................