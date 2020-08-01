Maharashtra Governor Inaugurates Psychological Counselling Workshop By Nagpur University

Maharashtra Governor, today, inaugurated Psychological Counselling Workshop

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today, inaugurated a seven day Psychological Counselling Training Workshop for teachers. The workshop is being organized by Department of Psychology and Department of Students' Development of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and is being held for teachers and faculty members from affiliated colleges. The workshop aims to train teachers as in the basics of counselling so that they can help students in coping with psychological problems.

The workshop will conclude on August 7, 2020. After the workshop is over the participant teachers are expected to make functional Students' Counselling Centre at their respective colleges or institutes.

The workshop will include lectures, presentations, interactions, quizzes, feedback and assessment. Two sessions will be held each day and each session will be of one hour duration.

All the sessions will be pre-recorded - four pre-recorded videos of 15 minutes' each. It will be mandatory for every participant to participate in the panel discussion. The panel discussion on every scheduled topic will be held on the same day.

An online assessment sheet will be shared with each participant every day which should be submitted by midnight on the same day. E-certificate will be awarded to successful participants on the basis of score in their assessment.