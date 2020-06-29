  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Governor Calls For Adopting New Online Teaching Tools

Maharashtra Governor Calls For Adopting New Online Teaching Tools

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that thought can be given to providing computers to those who do not possess them for writing examinations.

Education | Press Trust of India, Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 29, 2020 8:42 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
Telangana CET Exams Postponed Until Further Notice
Maharashtra Governor Calls For Adopting New Online Teaching Tools
The Maharashtra Governor was speaking at a webinar
Image credit: Shutterstock
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning. Mentioning that even IIT Bombay has decided to conduct its classes online, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Koshyari called for a holistic view to see if new technology is foolproof, harmonious and practicable.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a webinar on "New Age Tools for Teaching Online' which was organised by Academisthan, a platform for teaching faculty serving in higher education institutions. Mentioning that students will not be happy if they are passed without writing examinations, the governor expressed the view that new technology can be used for conducting exams. He said thought can be given to provide computers to those not possessing them for writing examinations.

Founder of Academisthan and Chancellor's nominee on the management council of the University of Mumbai, Deepak Kumar Mukadam, informed the meeting that more than 6,000 teachers had registered themselves for the three-day webinar. Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai Suhas Pednekar, VC of SNDT Women's University Shashikala Wanjari and VCs of other varsities in Maharashtra also attended the event.

Click here for more Education News

With PTI inputs

online teaching Maharashtra Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
CBSE Asks Schools To Conduct Re-Exam For Failed Students Of 9th, 11th
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................