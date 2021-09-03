  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government wants to ensure that school staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening of schools.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 7:06 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools To Follow CBSE’s Two Term Pattern For Classes 9, 11: DoE
Kerala To Set Up Expert Panel To Study Practicality Of Reopening Schools
Nagaland Education Department Willing To Reopen Schools For Classes 9, 10
German Embassy Reaches Out To Education Ministry, Seeks Increase In German Lessons In Kendriya Vidyalayas
Students’ Well-Being Must Always Be The Priority. Here Are 5 Tips To Help Them Through Lockdown
Coaching Institutes In Delhi Opt For Restricted Opening; Some Stick To Online Classes
Maharashtra Government Wants To Vaccinate School Staff Before Reopening: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra government wants to vaccinate school staff before reopening, says Ajit Pawar (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Pune:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government wants to ensure that school staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening of schools.

He also informed that 18.80 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the month of August in the Pune district.

Commending the health agencies on their success, Pawar informed that about 17.81 lakh people were vaccinated in the month of July in the district.

"We want to make sure that when schools start all the staff, from principal to the guard, should be vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and we have made preparations according to that," he said.

Expressing concern over the third wave of COVID, the minister said that the government has allotted funds accordingly and that Pune's both jumbo hospitals haven't been taken down. "So the district remains prepared for any future waves," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Live | College Reopening 2021 Live: Latest Updates From Different Universities, States
Delhi Schools To Follow CBSE’s Two Term Pattern For Classes 9, 11: DoE
Delhi Schools To Follow CBSE’s Two Term Pattern For Classes 9, 11: DoE
Teachers’ Day 2021: Speech Ideas For Students
Teachers’ Day 2021: Speech Ideas For Students
Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: Supreme Court Stays State Government's Decision To Conduct Offline Exams
Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: Supreme Court Stays State Government's Decision To Conduct Offline Exams
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Plea To Reschedule CBSE 12th Offline Exam
NEET 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Plea To Reschedule CBSE 12th Offline Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................