Maharashtra Government Launches 4 YouTube Channels For School Students

The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research has launched four YouTube channels targeting Marathi and Urdum medium students upto Class 10, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed. The channels will teach in Marathi and Urdu and will later expand to teach in Hindi an English as well, the Education Minister said.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, through her official social media account, said: “The State Council for Educational Research and Training has started four YouTube channels for Marathi and Urdu medium students from 1st to 10th standard. Coming soon for Hindi and English mediums as well.”

“A total of 12 channels have been launched on Geo TV for Class 3 to Class 12. Maharashtra is the only state which has started educational channels in 4 mediums,“ the minister added.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the government has asked schools to conduct online sessions for all classes from pre-primary till Class 12, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The pre-primary classes are scheduled to be conducted daily from Monday to Friday for 30 minutes in which the teachers will interact and guide parents of the students.

For Classes 1 and 2, there will be two sessions of a total 30 minutes. The first 15-minute session will be for interaction and training of parents and the second session will be of activity-based learning for students. For Classes 3 to 8, there will be two sessions of 45 minutes each every day, reported PTI. For Classes 9 to 12, there will be up to four sessions of 45 minutes each every day, Varsha Gaikwad said.