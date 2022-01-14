Maharashtra Government To Introduce Integrated, Bilingual Textbooks In All Marathi Medium Schools

Maharashtra to introduce bilingual textbooks from next academic session

Maharashtra government will introduce integrated and bilingual textbooks in all Marathi medium schools from the next academic session, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced. The integrated and bilingual textbooks will be introduced for the students of Class 1 onwards.

The School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in her social media handle also said that she has already instructed Balbharti to come up with high quality textbooks that would display English text along with Marathi words and sentences. This exercise, Ms Gaikwad said, would enable children to learn basic English vocabulary, grammar and syntax.

Saying that a pilot project is already running in 488 model schools of Maharashtra, Ms Gaikwad said: “I've already instructed Balbharti to come up with high quality textbooks that display English text alongside Marathi words & sentences,so that children can learn basic English vocabulary, grammar, & syntax.”

The state Education Minister has also reviewed the preparedness of the initiative with senior department officials on Thursday, January 13.

I've already instructed Balbharti to come up with high quality textbooks that display English text alongside Marathi words & sentences,so that children can learn basic English vocabulary, grammar, & syntax.A pilot is already running successfully in 488 model schools of the state — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also established an education technology forum to exchange ideas on the use of technology for the improvement of school education.

The Maharashtra Education Technology Forum, which will have experts from information and technology sectors, will act as a policy think tank for school education. It will serve as an “independent evidence-based advisory framework on technology-based interventions in school education,” Ms Gaikwad while announcing the setting up of education technology forum said.