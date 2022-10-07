  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Government To Form Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8

Maharashtra Government To Form Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8

The Maharashtra government discontinued the unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 7:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet To Upgrade Government Schools; Open New ITI, Degree Colleges
Supreme Court To Examine If Schools, Colleges Of Minority Community Be Given Special Status
UGC Celebrates Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, Launches Cyber Security Course
Education Ministry, Haryana Government To Strengthen Schools Under PMSHRI Scheme
Goa Government, Newton School To Train 10,000 Goans To Become Software Developers
Delhi Government Schools To Conduct Activities For Phasing Out Single-Use Plastic
Maharashtra Government To Form Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8
Students will also be providing free books and textbooks said the Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar.
Image credit: Careers360
Pune:

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. The state government discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago.

"A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to take a decision about bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. However, we don't want any student to be declared fail in these examinations till Class 8," the state school education minister said.

A decision will be taken in the state cabinet about providing free books and textbooks to students, he said, adding that 85 per cent of students in the state will benefit from the move. Meanwhile, when asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's speech at his faction's Dussehra rally, Mr Kesarkar said, "I will not say anything about Uddhav Thackeray. Though he said multiple things about our government, I am not going to comment on it."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Adds College Programme-Wise Preference Count Feature To Help In Admission Process
Delhi University Adds College Programme-Wise Preference Count Feature To Help In Admission Process
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out
West Bengal WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Out
IISc, Power Grid Corporation Ties Up To Tackle Cybersecurity Challenges
IISc, Power Grid Corporation Ties Up To Tackle Cybersecurity Challenges
IIT Guwahati Researchers Construct 3D Printed Sentry Post For Indian Army
IIT Guwahati Researchers Construct 3D Printed Sentry Post For Indian Army
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Sample Papers Of Basic, Standard Maths; Marking Scheme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................