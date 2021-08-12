  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent

Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent

The government has also directed school managements not to prevent students from availing online or offline education, or bar them from sitting for examinations and withhold results if they haven't paid their fees.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 10:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Decision On Reopening Schools In Maharashtra Will Be Taken By Local Officials: Varsha Gaikwad
Opinion: What Schools Should Do To Be Ready For Reopening In COVID-19 Period
Applications Process At Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Begins Today
Guidelines For Admission To Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence Released; Application Starts Tomorrow
Punjab Government Orders At Least 10,000 Covid Tests In Schools Daily
Delhi Government Signs MoU With IB Board For Delhi Board Of School Education
Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent
Maharashtra waives off school fees by 15 per cent
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday directed school managements across all boards and mediums to waive off 15 per cent of the fees for the academic year 2021-22. As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department, fees if paid fully should be refunded by schools or the excess amount should be utilised for the next academic year. In case of a dispute, a petition should be filed with the divisional fee regulatory authority and its decision will be binding on all, the order stated.

The government has also directed school managements not to prevent students from availing online or offline education, or bar them from sitting for examinations and withhold results if they haven't paid their fees.

All school boards and mediums will implement the order waiving off fees by 15 per cent with immediate effect, it stated. Parents’ bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Decision On Reopening Schools In Maharashtra Will Be Taken By Local Officials: Varsha Gaikwad
Decision On Reopening Schools In Maharashtra Will Be Taken By Local Officials: Varsha Gaikwad
MBBS Admission 2021: NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For Admission To Government Medical College
MBBS Admission 2021: NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For Admission To Government Medical College
KCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
KCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link Here
Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins, Check Details
Mumbai University PG Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins, Check Details
IIM Calcutta Introduces New Executive Programme In Healthcare Management
IIM Calcutta Introduces New Executive Programme In Healthcare Management
.......................... Advertisement ..........................