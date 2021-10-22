Maharashtra Government, British Council Partnership Benefit Over 4 Million Learners In 10 Years

Maharashtra Government and British Council has completed 10 years of partnership (Representational)

Maharashtra Government and the United Kingdom’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, British Council has completed 10 years of partnership today. During the partnership from 2012 to 2021, the programmes successfully trained nearly 2,000 master trainers and 1,46,000 teachers, which benefitted 4.38 million learners in the government schools, stated British Council in a statement.

To mark this day, a third-party evaluation report was presented in an event attended by Maharashtra's Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad and British Council, Director West India, Dr Jovan Ilić. The report stated the measurable impact of British Council’s work in Maharashtra in these 10 years. The British Council’s contribution to Maharashtra's transformation of teacher education in terms of its "relevance and coherence with state’s needs and objectives" were mentioned in the report.

This partnership has helped in developing a study structure which helps in upliftment of English among the students. Maharashtra Government introduced four projects that aimed at improving English language proficiency of in-service primary and secondary school teachers, and students, across the State. The British Council, through their extensive knowledge of English language training and pedagogy, uniquely designed and delivered the four projects, said an official statement of the Council.

Maharashtra's Minister of School Education, Varsha Gaikwad, "Our partnerships with the British Council, such as Tejas and English for All Mumbai (EfA), have led to a significant improvement in the competency of the teachers, which has resulted in higher quality education for our students year on year. "

British Council, Director West India, Dr Jovan Ilić said, “We are delighted to be a long-term partner of the Government of Maharashtra, to improve the level of English proficiency in government schools and supporting the state government’s knowledge ambitions. Teachers are at the centre of driving change and preparing students for their futures; and we are glad to have the Government of Maharashtra’s trust to upskill their biggest assets – the teachers."

Various other partners including Tata Trusts, and key stakeholders who contributed to the success of these initiatives including government officials, teachers, trainers, mentors, English Subject Assistants (ESAs), State Academic Resource Persons (SARPs), and Teacher Activity Group (TAG) Coordinators also marked their presence in the event.