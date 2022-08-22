Maharashtra Government To Bear Education Cost Of College Students Who Lost Parents To Covid-19

  • Home
Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 3:51 pm IST | Source: PTI
Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state higher and technical education minister made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.

“As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees of the entire course,” Mr Patil said.

The minister further said that the decision will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the state government to pass similar decision every year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

maharashtra college
