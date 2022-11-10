  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Government Approves Mumbai Civic Body's Proposal For 92 New Secondary Schools For EWS Students

Maharashtra Government Approves Mumbai Civic Body's Proposal For 92 New Secondary Schools For EWS Students

All the BMC schools are affiliated to the Maharashtra state secondary education board, headquartered in Pune

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 11:40 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Declares Half-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges In View Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
Assam: Dropout In Primary Schools Nearly Doubled In 2021-22
Schools, Colleges In BMC To Remain Closed After 1 PM Tomorrow In View Of President’s Visit To Odisha
Madrasas In Assam Asked To Provide Information On Location, Teachers To Government By December 1
High Court Seeks Stand Of Delhi Government, Centre On Waiving School Fees Of Minors Who Lost Father To Covid
Around 14,000 Dropouts Re-join Schools In Jammu And Kashmir: Officials
Maharashtra Government Approves Mumbai Civic Body's Proposal For 92 New Secondary Schools For EWS Students
All the BMC schools are affiliated to the Maharashtra state secondary education board
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal of the Mumbai civic body to upgrade 92 primary schools to secondary educational institutions on a self-finance mode for students of the economically weaker sections (EWS). There are more than 200 secondary schools (imparting education till Class 10) in the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A government order (GR) issued on Wednesday said, “The Maharashtra government is giving an approval to the BMC's proposal of upgrading 92 primary schools, to open secondary classes from the new academic year of 2022-23." "The permission is given after continued follow-up and demand from various elected representatives to upgrade the existing primary schools to secondary schools,” it said. ALSO READ | Assam: Dropout In Primary Schools Nearly Doubled In 2021-22

All the BMC schools are affiliated to the Maharashtra state secondary education board, headquartered in Pune. The GR said the demand to upgrade the existing 92 primary schools to secondary schools was made from time to time by parents, school management committees, local corporators and legislators. The demand was mainly aimed at students of the economically weaker sections who could not afford the fees of private schools.

Under the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, the state government on Wednesday granted permission to upgrade 92 primary schools with a condition that the upgraded schools would receive no financial assistance or subsidy for their functioning. “It would be mandatory for these new schools to provide all the facilities including physical and academic as well as sufficient number of rooms as per the current policy and criteria of the state government. These schools will have to adhere to the standards laid down by the state from time to time," the order said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admission Against Third Cut-Off Begins Today
Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Admission Against Third Cut-Off Begins Today
Odisha Declares Half-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges In View Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
Odisha Declares Half-Day Holiday For Schools, Colleges In View Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
Assam: Dropout In Primary Schools Nearly Doubled In 2021-22
Assam: Dropout In Primary Schools Nearly Doubled In 2021-22
NTA Announces AIAPGET 2022 Result
NTA Announces AIAPGET 2022 Result
NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Answer Key
NTA Releases DUET PG 2022 Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................