Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: 5 Important Details About Application Form, Registration

MHT CET FYJC admission application form released

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has released Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021 application forms for Class 11 admissions on the official site of MSBSHSE-- mahahsscboard.in. The registration for Class 11 began on July 20 in the state. Students who want to apply for the MHT FYJC CET 2021 admission process can register online before July 26, 2021. School Education Minister of the state, Varsha Gaikwad, had announced the date of the FYJC CET exam on Twitter a few days before.

5 important things you need to know about MHT FYJC CET 2021

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted on August 21 to ensure fair play for students across all boards. “CET (optional) for admissions to FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in FYJC admissions and to ensure fair play for students across all boards,” Ms Gaikwad announced on Twitter.

The preference in the FYCJ admission will be given to those students who have appeared in the CET based on their performance. Pre-Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for the first time in the state for Class 11 admission.

The question paper will have 100 marks questions based on Class 10 curriculum of the state board. The exam will be held offline in MCQ format and questions will be asked from English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences. “Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. To fill in the application form for the test, students are required to access the following link: cet.mh-ssc.ac.in,” Ms Gaikwad added.

State board students will not have to pay fees for this exam. Students of other boards will have to pay a fee of Rs 178 for application registration.

On July 16, MSBSHSE announced the Class 10 results. Out of the total 15,75,806 students, 15,74,994 passed the exam. The passing percentage for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 stood at 99.95%.