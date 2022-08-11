  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here

FYJC Admissions 2022: The candidates can apply online till August 17 (6 pm) to take admissions. Apply at 11thadmission.org.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 11:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Skill University Opens Four Medical Labs On Its Dwarka Campus
Study Abroad: From Scholarships To Jobs Options, Things To Know While Planning For Higher Education
IIT Mandi Team Uses AI-Enhanced Operation Research Algorithms For Wastewater Management
NMC Urges Medical Colleges To Take Care Of PG Students' Mental Health, Well-Being
Amid CUET Delay, JNU Teachers' Organisation Demands Restoration Of University's Own Admission Procedure
BHU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir K Jain Gets IIT Roorkee Distinguished Alumnus Award
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here
Apply at 11thadmission.org.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

FYJC Admissions 2022: The second merit list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC), or Class 11 admission, in Maharashtra will be issued tomorrow, August 12. Candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC second merit list on the official website on 11thadmission.org.in. The candidates can apply online till August 17 (6 pm) to take admissions.

The students who did not take admission on the basis of the first merit list will stay out in FYJC general round 2 admissions. As per reports, over 92,000 students have been admitted on the basis of first merit list with around 82,000 students are from Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in
  2. Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati
  3. Login using the ID and password
  4. Submit and view the allotment result.

Shortlisted students, as per FYJC admission rules, will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within a stipulated date and time.

FYJC Allotment Process

The candidates need to follow these steps for the FYJC allotment process- Check if college is allotted in the student login- If you want to take admission in the allotted Jr colege, click Proceed for admission- Upload remaining documents- Complete your Admission formalities with the college- If you do not want to take admission in the allotted Jr colege, wait for further round.

For details on FYJC admission process, please visit the website- 11thadmission.org.in.

Click here for more Education News
fyjc admission Maharashtra FYJC admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Proposal To Merge Government-Run Primary Schools At Planning Stage,' Says Goa Chief Minister
'Proposal To Merge Government-Run Primary Schools At Planning Stage,' Says Goa Chief Minister
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam Application Process Begins; Details Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Ends Today
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
Organise 'Prabhat Pheris' From August 11 To 13: Directorate Of Education To Delhi Government Schools
Organise 'Prabhat Pheris' From August 11 To 13: Directorate Of Education To Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................