Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at 11thadmission.org.in

FYJC Admissions 2022: The second merit list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC), or Class 11 admission, in Maharashtra will be issued tomorrow, August 12. Candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC second merit list on the official website on 11thadmission.org.in. The candidates can apply online till August 17 (6 pm) to take admissions.

The students who did not take admission on the basis of the first merit list will stay out in FYJC general round 2 admissions. As per reports, over 92,000 students have been admitted on the basis of first merit list with around 82,000 students are from Maharashtra Board.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2022: Steps To Download

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati Login using the ID and password Submit and view the allotment result.

Shortlisted students, as per FYJC admission rules, will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within a stipulated date and time.

FYJC Allotment Process

The candidates need to follow these steps for the FYJC allotment process- Check if college is allotted in the student login- If you want to take admission in the allotted Jr colege, click Proceed for admission- Upload remaining documents- Complete your Admission formalities with the college- If you do not want to take admission in the allotted Jr colege, wait for further round.

For details on FYJC admission process, please visit the website- 11thadmission.org.in.