Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: First Merit List Likely Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Maharashtra FYJC first merit list will be released at 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: The Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th admission merit list and cut-off list is expected today, August 3. The candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in. To download the Maharashtra 11th admission merit list, login to the official website with login ID and password.

The first merit list for FYJC admission 2022 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: How To Download First Merit List

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using the ID and password

Submit and view the allotment result.

As per reports, a total of 2.47 lakh (2,47,907) had filled forms for the first round of the Common Admissions Process (CAP). Once the merit list released, students need to confirm admission, failing to do so they will be disqualified from the next round.

The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 was earlier announced on July 17, a total of 96.94 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year.