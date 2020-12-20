  • Home
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: First Special Round Begins Today

Aspirants including those who were unable to get through any of the three merit lists released by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will be eligible to apply for special round of FYJC 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 11:06 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Special round of FYJC begins
New Delhi:

The admission process for the special round for first year junior college (FYJC) equivalent to Class 11 began today to fill the vacant seats across the affiliated colleges. Aspirants including those who were unable to get through any of the three merit lists released by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will be eligible to apply for the FYJC 2021 till 5 pm on December 22. The final list of selected candidates will be published on December 26 by 8 pm on the official FYJC website 11thadmission.org.in.

Steps to fill FYJC 2021 special round form

  • Open the FYJC website and select your region. The older candidates can use their credentials to login the admission portal but new candidates will have to register themselves on the website.

  • Fill up personal and educational details in the student registration form. Create a password to login the portal in future and click register.

  • The candidates will be directed to Form-2 asking to fill the course

  • Course preference- Candidates who have submitted their course preference during the special round will only be considered. A separate Form-2 is available which is mandatory to be filled by the candidates to lock their options. The preferences submitted in the earlier rounds will not be considered.

Following are direct links (region-wise) to fill the application form

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

Nashik

Aurangabad

Amravati

The college-allotment list will be released on December 24 at 11 am after which the admission confirmation window will be open for students to either confirm their selection or apply for change of college. The window will get closed on December 26 by 6 pm.

