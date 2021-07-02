  • Home
Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Details On Class 10 Result Date, Class 11 Admission Procedure Here

Maharashtra is expected to start the Class 11 admission process after the declaration of Class 10 Maharashtra results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10, or SSC, results by July 15.

Maharashtra Class 11 FYJC admission
New Delhi:

Now that the Class 10 board exams been cancelled and states releasing their evaluation criteria and declaring Class 10th results, attention will likely turn to admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). Maharashtra is expected to start the Class 11 admission process after the declaration of Class 10 Maharashtra results. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10, or SSC, results by July 15.

Class 10 students can appear for a Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11, or FYJC. The CETs, although optional for the students, will ensure uniformity and comparability in the admission process and will also ensure fair play for students across all boards.

The CET will be held once the situation arising out of Covid improves, likely in July-end or August first week. According to the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra CET will be held for two hours’ duration and the questions will be multiple-choice for a total of 100 marks. The syllabus, Ms Gaikwad said, will be based on the Class 10 Maharashtra Board SSC curriculum.

For admissions to First-year junior colleges, students appearing for CET will be given preference for admissions on merit based on their CET scores. After these students, the candidates who have not taken the CET will be considered for admission on the basis of the Maharashtra SSC 10th results.

Class 10th Maharashtra SSC board students will be evaluated for their cancelled board exams on the basis of the scores obtained in internal examinations of Classes 9 and 10.

