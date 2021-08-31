Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Class 11 Vacant Seat List Releasing Today

FYJC 2021 vacant seat list will be released today

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC 2021) vacant seat list will be released today. The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra will be releasing the vacant seat list on the official website. Students can check the FYCJ 2021 vacant seat list on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in.

Class 11th admission merit list and first cut-off list was released earlier by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

FYJC Vacant Seat List 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website for Maharashtra 11th Admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.

On the displayed homepage, go to the region section

On the appeared login page, enter the asked credentials

FYJC vacant list 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save the vacant list for future reference

The students will be allotted the seats on the basis of their scores in Class 10 or Maharashtra SSC Results 2021.

As per the official notice, students who have been allotted the seats in respect to their first preference must take admission in the allotted College. If they fail to take admission or they do not accept it, their candidature will be blocked for further regular rounds and they will only be considered during special rounds.

The coplete Class 11th admission process was done online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.