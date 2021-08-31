  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Class 11 Vacant Seat List Releasing Today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Class 11 Vacant Seat List Releasing Today

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC 2021) vacant seat list will be released today. The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra will be releasing the vacant seat list on the official website.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 1:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil
Karnataka Schools To Reopen On September 6 For Classes 6 To 8 Students: Reports
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States
Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen For Class 9 To 12 Students Tomorrow
COVID-19: Delhi Schools Prepare To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 After Prolonged Closure
Delhi-Based Start-Up To Impart Entrepreneurship Skills To UP Public School Students
Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Class 11 Vacant Seat List Releasing Today
FYJC 2021 vacant seat list will be released today
New Delhi:

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC 2021) vacant seat list will be released today. The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra will be releasing the vacant seat list on the official website. Students can check the FYCJ 2021 vacant seat list on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in.

Class 11th admission merit list and first cut-off list was released earlier by State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

FYJC Vacant Seat List 2021: How To Check

  • Go to the official website for Maharashtra 11th Admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.

  • On the displayed homepage, go to the region section

  • On the appeared login page, enter the asked credentials

  • FYJC vacant list 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Save the vacant list for future reference

The students will be allotted the seats on the basis of their scores in Class 10 or Maharashtra SSC Results 2021.

As per the official notice, students who have been allotted the seats in respect to their first preference must take admission in the allotted College. If they fail to take admission or they do not accept it, their candidature will be blocked for further regular rounds and they will only be considered during special rounds.

The coplete Class 11th admission process was done online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
FYJC list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil
Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil
Karnataka Schools To Reopen On September 6 For Classes 6 To 8 Students: Reports
Karnataka Schools To Reopen On September 6 For Classes 6 To 8 Students: Reports
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States
DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses
DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................