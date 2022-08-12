Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: Second Merit List Released, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra FYJC Second Merit List Out

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has issued the second merit list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) 2022, or Class 11 admission today, August 12. Candidates can check the 2nd merit list of FYJC from the official website - 11thadmission.org.in. Maharashtra FYJC second merit list is for Class 11 centralised online admission process for the academic year 2022-23. The second cut-off list for FYJC admission 2022 has been released separately for each region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

Candidates are required to enter login credentials to download the Maharashtra FYJC 2nd merit list and cut-offs. The FYJC merit list consists of names of the students who have been selected for Class 11 Admission to Junior Colleges based in the state. Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their admission by paying the prescribed application fee and submitting the required documents until August 17, 2022. Over 2.4 lakh seats are to be filled for Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2022.

Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select the desired region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using the ID and password

Submit and view the FYJC Round 2 allotment result

Download the result PDF and print a copy for further references.

Direct Link: Maharashtra FYJC Round 2 allotment result

Steps After FYJC Allotment