Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: First Cut-Off List Out; How To Check

Maharashtra FYJC admission list out

The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC), or Class 11 admission, in Maharashtra has been issued today, August 3. The FYJC Class 11 cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges have been made available to the students today. Candidates who have applied online can access the FYJC first merit list on 11thadmission.org.in. The first cut-off list for FYJC admission 2021 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

After verifying that the candidates meet the required FYJC 2022 first cut-off can register and apply online for admission to Class 11. The respective junior college will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2022 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

Steps To Download Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2022

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using the ID and password

Submit and view the allotment result

Shortlisted students, as per FYJC admission rules, will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within a stipulated date and time.

Steps After FYJC Allotment