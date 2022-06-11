  • Home
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022-23: Details On Class 11 Admission Process Here

FYJC Admission Form 2022: The registration for Class 11 began on May 30 in the state. Students who want to apply for the MHT FYJC admission 2022-23 process can register online at 11thadmission.org.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 3:25 pm IST

FYJC Admission online application form at 11thadmission.org.in
New Delhi:

With state boards declaring Class 10th exam results, students attention will likely divert towards admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). Maharashtra has already started the process for Class 11 admission. The last date however has not been announced, the FYJC admission 2022 last date will be after the declaration of Class 10 Maharashtra results 2022. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10 (SSC) results by June 15.

The registration for Class 11 began on May 30 in the state. Students who want to apply for the MHT FYJC admission 2022-23 process can register online at 11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC Admission 2022 Process

  1. Go to FYJC admission 2022 website -- 11thadmission.org.in

  2. Fill in the basic details to get the login ID and password

  3. Login again with the login ID and password received

  4. Fill in the FYJC application form

  5. Submit the Maharashtra FYJC admission form

According to the Maharashtra board official, the Class 10 students can expect their SSC 2022 result by next week, June 15. “The post evaluation process for the SSC exam 2022 has been completed, we are just waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. The students can expect their Maharashtra board SSC result next week," the official told Careers360.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How To Download 10th Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in

  2. Click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link

  3. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

  4. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen

  5. Download SSC score card, take a print out for further references.

