Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 third merit list releasing tomorrow

Third merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) will be declared tomorrow, September 13 (10 am). Students who want to get admission to Class 11th in various colleges of Maharashtra can check the FYJC 3rd merit list 2021 on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in, once released.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told about the release of the third FYJC merit list through her twitter handle and the official notice was also released on the website. Prior to this, FYJC Merit list 2021 for two rounds have been released on the official website.

FYJC Third Merit List 2021: Important Dates

Admission process details Date(s) Display of Vacancies September 6 at 10pm Junior colleges prepare the third merit list September 10 to 12, 2021 3rd Merit List releases on the official website September 13 at 10am Admission procedure and confirmation of seats by students will be done in this period September 13 to 15, from 10am to 6pm Junior Colleges to upload status of admitted students September 15 Time to surrender the Minority Quota vacant seats to CAP September 16 till 8 pm Display of quota wise vacancy September 16, 2021





Ms Gaikwad said that the state will ensure no student remains without getting admission in one of the colleges of the state as there are sufficient seats. She said: "The allotment list & cut-off list for the 3rd round will be displayed on Sept 13th. A special round of admissions will later follow. No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats."

Selected students will be required to submit the fees for the allotted college only through online mode because of COVID-10 pandemic. Schedule for the remaining students will be declared later on the official website.