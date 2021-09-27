  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First-Come-First-Serve Round Begins Tomorrow

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First-Come-First-Serve Round Begins Tomorrow

The Maharashtra government will start the first-come-first-served admission round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 from tomorrow, September 28.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 11:32 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Sets Up Centre Of Excellence (CoE) On Quantum Technologies
Madhya Pradesh UG Admission 2021: Counselling List Released; Know Details
IIM Udaipur Launches 'Fintech Centre Of Excellence'
Extra Fees Collected From SC, ST Students Refunded: Tamil Nadu Government Tells HC
Country Needs At Least 600 Medical Colleges, 50 AIIMS-Like Institutions, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
All You Need To Know About Delhi University's Online Admission Process
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First-Come-First-Serve Round Begins Tomorrow
Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 FCFS round begins tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government will start the first-come-first-served admission round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 from tomorrow, September 28. As per official data released by the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, a total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges in the state and for the remaining vacant seats, a first-come-first-serve admission will be held starting tomorrow and this round will continue till October 14.

“Apply under FCFS means, students to apply online for admission to a specific Jr. College in their login. Whoever clicks first will get the first chance. Make sure the system has accepted your allotment,” an official statement said.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Eligibility For FCFS (First Come First Serve) Round

  • All Application Form Part 1 verified students are eligible for FCFS

  • Students who are not admitted in any college, in any round conducted so far

  • Students who have cancelled their admission or rejected admission till now

  • 10th pass and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result) students

  • Students who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams

  • Students can also apply in respective category of FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks

While announcing the first-come-first-served admission round, the Education Minister in her social media post said: “Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on Firs tCome, First Served (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28- Oct 14. Avail the opportunity!!”

Click here for more Education News
fyjc admission Maharashtra FYJC admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
OFSS Bihar Admission 2021: BSEB To Release Inter 3rd Merit List Today
OFSS Bihar Admission 2021: BSEB To Release Inter 3rd Merit List Today
BHU Admit Card 2021 Released, Few Papers Rescheduled
BHU Admit Card 2021 Released, Few Papers Rescheduled
#FairNeet Trends As Students Demand To Conduct NEET Exam Again
#FairNeet Trends As Students Demand To Conduct NEET Exam Again
NTA To Release NEET 2021 Official Answer Key Soon; Phase 2 Registration Dates Shortly
NTA To Release NEET 2021 Official Answer Key Soon; Phase 2 Registration Dates Shortly
Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2021 Starts Today; Details Here
Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2021 Starts Today; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................