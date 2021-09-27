Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 FCFS round begins tomorrow

The Maharashtra government will start the first-come-first-served admission round for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 from tomorrow, September 28. As per official data released by the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, a total of 3,00,015 seats have been filled in 1,496 colleges in the state and for the remaining vacant seats, a first-come-first-serve admission will be held starting tomorrow and this round will continue till October 14.

“Apply under FCFS means, students to apply online for admission to a specific Jr. College in their login. Whoever clicks first will get the first chance. Make sure the system has accepted your allotment,” an official statement said.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Eligibility For FCFS (First Come First Serve) Round

All Application Form Part 1 verified students are eligible for FCFS

Students who are not admitted in any college, in any round conducted so far

Students who have cancelled their admission or rejected admission till now

10th pass and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result) students

Students who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams

Students can also apply in respective category of FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks

While announcing the first-come-first-served admission round, the Education Minister in her social media post said: “Over 3 lakh students have secured admissions under the Centralised Online Admission to FYJC. Congratulations! For those yet to secure one, another round of admissions on Firs tCome, First Served (FCFS) basis will be held from Sept 28- Oct 14. Avail the opportunity!!”