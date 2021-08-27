Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Class 11 Admission First Cut-Off List Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2021 merit list today (representational)

FYJC admission 2021-22 Maharashtra: The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC), or Class 11 admission, will be released today, August 27. The FYJC Class 11 cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges will be made available to the students today. Students who have applied online can access the FYJC first merit list on 11thadmission.org.in. The first cut-off list for FYJC admission 2021 will be released separately for each division -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati.

As per data shared by the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, as many as 3,75,351 registrations were submitted for FYJC 2021 admission and 3,06,111 applications have been accepted.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission Process 2021

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required FYJC first cut-off can register and apply online for admission to Class 11. The respective FYJC will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online FYJC admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

Steps To Download Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2021-22

Go to the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Select the region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Login using the ID and password

Submit and view the allotment result

While announcing the FYJC admission merit list date, Ms Gaikwad also said that three more lists will be released for admission to Class 11, adding that new registrations will be accepted during those rounds as well.

Shortlisted students, as per FYJC admission rules, will be required to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within a stipulated date and time.