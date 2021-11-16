Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: 3rd Round Of First-Come-First-Serve Begins; Details Here

Maharashtra FYJC admission: 3rd round of first-come-first-serve begins

The Maharashtra state board has started the third round of first-come-first-serve for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 from today, November 16. New student registration, application form Part-1 filling, verification of form at DyDE, cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats can be done till November 22.

“From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login,” an official statement said.

It further added: “This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed.”

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Eligibility For FCFS (First Come First Serve) Round

Students who are not admitted in any college, in any round conducted so far

10th pass and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result) students

Students who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams

Students can also apply in respective category of FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2021: Steps To Apply For Round 3 of FCFS