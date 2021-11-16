Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: 3rd Round Of First-Come-First-Serve Begins; Details Here
Maharashtra State Board: New student registration, application form Part-1 filling, verification of form at DyDE, cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats can be done till November 22.
The Maharashtra state board has started the third round of first-come-first-serve for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 from today, November 16. New student registration, application form Part-1 filling, verification of form at DyDE, cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats can be done till November 22.
“From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login,” an official statement said.
It further added: “This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed.”
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Eligibility For FCFS (First Come First Serve) Round
Students who are not admitted in any college, in any round conducted so far
10th pass and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result) students
Students who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams
Students can also apply in respective category of FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks
Maharashtra 11th Admission 2021: Steps To Apply For Round 3 of FCFS
- Visit the official website of FYJC admissions – 11thadmission.org.in.
- On the Homepage, select the place you're applying from
- Click on the designated link 'Apply here for FCFS 3rd Round.'
- Register and proceed with submitting the FYJC application form.
- Download and print a copy for future references.