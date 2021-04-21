  • Home
Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021-22: fair criterion for Maharashtra first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admission will be taken after consultation with the education stakeholders, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 8:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Decision on Maharashtra Class 11 (FYJC) admission after consultation with stakeholders: Varsha Gaikwad (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Maharashtra FYJC admission: A fair criterion for Maharashtra first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admission will be taken after consultation with the education stakeholders, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said. After cancellation of Class 10 (SSC) exams, Ms Gaikwad today held a meeting with senior officials of her department and the State Board Examination Advisory Committee to discuss the junior college admission process.

“In a meeting held today with senior department officials and the state board's exam advisory committee following the cancellation of Class 10 exams, various insightful suggestions and options for admissions to FYJC were discussed,” the minister said.

The minister said stakeholders in the education sector will be consulted before reaching a final decision.

“This is the first in a series of consultations we plan to hold with various stakeholders for evolving a fair and objective criterion in this regard,” Ms Gaikwad added.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday cancelled Class 10 final exams. This year, results will be declared based on internal assessment, but the process is yet to be decided.

Class 12 or HSC final exams stand postponed and new dates will be announced soon.

Junior colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board in the six admission areas – Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Amravati, Nashik Aurangabad – use an online admission process.

Students apply online at 11thadmission.org.in and colleges, after reviewing their forms, release merit lists based on which admissions are given.

