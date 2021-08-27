Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 Live: 11th Admission First Cut-Off, Merit List Updates
Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2021 merit list: Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th admission merit list and cut-off list will be released today at 11thadmission.org.in.
Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2021 merit list: Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th admission merit list and cut-off list will be released today. The Maharashtra School Education Department will release the list at 11thadmission.org.in. Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is also expected to make an announcement. Over 3.75 lakh students had applied for FYJC admission in the first round and 3,06,111 applications have been accepted.
To download the Maharashtra 11th admission merit list, login to the official website with login ID and password.
Candidates who meet the FYJC first cut-off can register and apply online for admission to Class 11. The authorities will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online admission process and after scrutiny will approve their admission.
Follow Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 cut-off, Maharashtra 11th admission 2021 merit list live updates.
Live updates
Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2021 merit list: Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th admission merit list and cut-off list will be released today at 11thadmission.org.in.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: RD & SH National College and SWA Science College
According to a report, RD & SH National College and SWA Science College has released the FYJC admission cut off list. Students who had applied for 11th admission in the college are advised to visit the college website and login to check their admission status.
11th Admission 2021 Maharashtra: How To Check FYJC Merit List
Maharashtra 11th admission: To Check Maharashtra FYJC merit list 2021, go to 11thadmission.org.in, select region and login with ID and password.
Maharashtra FYJC 2021: 11th Admission First Cut-Off Merit List Today
Maharashtra 11th admission first cut-off merit list will be released today, August 27. There will be three more rounds and separate Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 registrations will be allowed, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier informed.