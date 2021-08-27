Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2021 merit list today

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 2021 merit list: Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11th admission merit list and cut-off list will be released today. The Maharashtra School Education Department will release the list at 11thadmission.org.in. Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is also expected to make an announcement. Over 3.75 lakh students had applied for FYJC admission in the first round and 3,06,111 applications have been accepted.

To download the Maharashtra 11th admission merit list, login to the official website with login ID and password.

Candidates who meet the FYJC first cut-off can register and apply online for admission to Class 11. The authorities will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online admission process and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

Follow Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 cut-off, Maharashtra 11th admission 2021 merit list live updates.