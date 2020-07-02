Maharashtra government has launched new website for class 11 admission

Maharashtra government has launched a new portal for admission to first year of junior college (FYJC) or class 11. The online portal will facilitate admission to class 11 in Mumbai metropolitan area, Pune - Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur municipal area.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted that the admission portal, '11thadmission.org.in' is being operational from July 1.

"The website 11thadmission.org.in for 11th admission to higher secondary schools in Mumbai metropolitan area, Pune - Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur municipal area is being launched today," the minister tweeted in Marathi.

The admission board will announce cut-off marks for admission to different Junior Colleges. Students when applying online will have to submit their class 10 marks in the portal.

Until last year the School Education and Sports Department (SESD) of Government of Maharashtra held 11th admission process through '11thadmission.net' website. SESD would release cut-off based on which students would be granted admission in Junior College.

The new website '11thadmission.org.in' will begin taking applications when the SSC results are announced in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Board is expected to announce SSC or class 10 results by the end of July.