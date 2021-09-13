Maharashtra FYJC 3rd Merit List 2021 Released; Know How, Where To Check

Maharashtra FYJC Third Merit List 2021 declared

The third merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released on the official website- - 11thadmission.org.in. Students who have applied for admission to Class 11th in various colleges of Maharashtra can check the merit list along with the cut-off. Prior to FYJC third merit list 2021, the first and second merit lists were also released on the official website. Students who did not get shortlisted in the previous lists can check their names in the third list.

Maharashtra FYJC Third Merit List 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website- 11thadmission.org.in

On the appeared homepage, under the 'Region' section, choose the respective region

Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Enter the asked credentials and log in

FYJC 3rd Merit List 2021 will be displayed on the screen along with cut-off

Save or download the merit

Take a printout of the list for future reference

Shortlisted students will now be required to submit their documents for verification and the confirmation of seats by students can be done till September 15. Junior colleges will declare the final list of admitted students in respect to the third merit list on September 15.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad shared the list of applicants, colleges, and vacancies on her Twitter account and said, "The allotment list & cut-off list for the 3rd round will be displayed on Sept 13th. A special round of admissions will later follow. No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats."

This year, 3,77,912 students applied for admission in Class 11th to various junior colleges in Maharashtra. The state has an intake capacity of 5,32,970 students and in the first and second merit list released previously, 1,83,794 students got admission to various colleges.