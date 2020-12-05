Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit list 2020 Today At 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020: The School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Maharashtra, will release the First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list 2020 today, December 5. The second merit lists for each division will be available on the SESD official website, 11thadmission.org.in. As per the official schedule, FYJC 2nd merit list will be released at 11 am. Cut-off list and name of the allotted colleges will be available in student login. Candidates will also receive SMS in registered mobile numbers.

Students will have to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC 2nd merit list between December 5 and December 9, 2020.

“Students who have been allotted to first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted Jr. College,” an official statement said.

If such students fail or reject their admission, they will not be eligible to participate in further rounds and will be considered only during the special round, SESD said.

The board has asked students to cancel their confirmed admission by asking the allotted colleges.

Steps To Download Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020

Go to the SESD official website, 11thadmission.org.in

Select your region -- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, or Amravati

Login using your ID and password

Submit and view your allotment result

Junior Colleges will have to upload the status of admitted students on the website up to 8 pm on December 9.

The vacancy list for the third round will be displayed at 10 am on December 10.

As per reports, over 2 lakh FYJC seats remained vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after the first round.