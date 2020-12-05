Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020 Released At 11thadmission.org.in; Direct Link

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020 Released; Direct Link

The School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Maharashtra released the First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list 2020 today, December 5. The second merit list for each division is now available on the SESD official website, 11thadmission.org.in.

Students will have to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC 2nd merit list between December 5 and December 9, 2020.

Following are a direct link (region-wise) to check Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020:

Nashik

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Aurangabad

Amravati

Steps To Download Maharashtra FYJC 2nd Merit List 2020

1- Go to the SESD official website, 11thadmission.org.in

2- Select your region - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, or Amravati

3- Login using your ID and password

4- Submit and view your allotment result

Junior Colleges will have to upload the status of admitted students on the website up to 8 pm on December 9. The vacancy list for the third round will be displayed at 10 am on December 10.

As per reports, over 2 lakh FYJC seats remained vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after the first round.