Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2021 2:02 pm IST

Maharashtra Forms Education Technology Forum For School Education
Representatives from tech giants like Google India, Microsoft, Amazon and Cognizant will part of the forum (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the state has established an education technology forum to exchange ideas on the use of technology for improvement of school education.

“It gives me immense pride to announce that #Maharashtra is among the first in India to form an Education Technology Forum that will serve as an open platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning & administration of schools,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

The Maharashtra Education Technology Forum, which will have experts from information and technology sectors, will act as a policy think tank for school education. It will serve as an “independent evidence-based advisory framework on technology-based interventions in school education,” the minister said.

Representatives from tech giants like Google India, Microsoft, Amazon and Cognizant will part of the forum, the minister added.

“Senior representatives from tech giants such as Google India, Microsoft India, Cognizant, Persistent, Dell, Amazon, C-DAC among others will be part of this forum. Looking forward to explore with them the future of education,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

Education News
