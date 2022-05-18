  • Home
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8

The timetable for the final examinations will be published on the university's website soon.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2022 9:43 pm IST

Nagpur University to begin summer examinations on June 8
Image credit: Shutterstock
Nagpur:

The summer examinations at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Maharashtra will begin on June 8, a senior university official said on Wednesday. The timetable for the final examinations will be published on the university's website soon, he said. (Also read: IIM Nagpur Will Promote Among Students Mindset Of Becoming Job-Creators: President While Inaugurating Campus)

Examinations for undergraduate students will start from June 8, while the same for the post-graduate courses will begin from June 15, and all other examinations, excluding those for the first and second year students, will begin from June 22, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Nagpur University

