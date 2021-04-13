Maharashtra Education Minister Writes To CBSE, CISCE, Other Boards To Reschedule Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra writes to CBSE, ICSE, and other boards to reconsider exam dates (representational image)

The Maharashtra Government has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other boards to reschedule their exam dates. Due to the unprecedented rise in the active COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Government has postponed SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams in the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in her social media handle said: “Your health is our priority. Given the nature and the spread of COVID-19, the MVA government feels conducting board exams at this stage isn't conducive at all. So we've postponed ours, and have now written to CBSE, CISCE, CambridgeInt, iborganization to reschedule theirs.”

“We're hopeful that these boards will also appreciate our viewpoint. A uniform decision by all boards will be hugely beneficial to the health, safety and future of students,” the minister added.

CBSE has scheduled the 2021 board exams from May 4. Class 10 CBSE board exams will continue till June 7 and Class 12 CBSE exams will continue till June 10. CISCE will be holding the Class 12 exams from April 8 to June 18 and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7.

Earlier on Monday, April 12, Ms Gaikwad had announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 Maharashtra state board exams have been postponed till the end of May.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," the school education minister said.