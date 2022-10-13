  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Education Department Delegation Visits Punjab Government Schools

Maharashtra Education Department Delegation Visits Punjab Government Schools

During their visit, the delegation gathered information about school infrastructure, free education for children, free uniforms, smart classrooms, and best practices for teaching and learning

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 11:17 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Committee Bans Private Schools From Charging Huge Money In Name Of Security Deposit
Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Manish Sisodia
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Educators From Nepal Visit Delhi Government Schools
Get Registered With Education Department Within One Month Or Face Closure: Uttarakhand Government To Madrassas
Delhi Government Schools Top India School Ranking; Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Education Team
Maharashtra Education Department Delegation Visits Punjab Government Schools
The delegation also gathered information about scholarships for children under various scholarship schemes
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Chandigarh:

To get first-hand information about functioning of government schools, a high-level delegation of Maharashtra education department Thursday visited several schools across Punjab, said an official statement. "On the direction of Education Minister of Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar, this delegation led by Secretary School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra Ranjit Singh Deol visited Government Primary School Naraingarh Jhunghian and Government Model Senior Secondary School Phase 3B1 and Meritorious School Mohali," a Punjab government statement said.

During their visit, the delegation gathered information about school infrastructure, free education for children, free uniforms, smart classrooms, and best practices for teaching and learning. They also visited science laboratories and libraries, it said.

The delegation also gathered information about scholarships for children under various scholarship schemes, mid-day meal programme, playgrounds, supplementary study materials, admission process of students, grading of schools, various mobile apps used for students, and other activities related to teaching.

They also saw attractive and colourful teaching aids prepared by the teachers for inclusive teaching, the statement said. After the visit, the delegation also called on Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Punjab.

Talwar informed the delegation about the organisational structure of the Punjab School Education department, teacher training programmes, teacher recruitment process, smart school policy, online teacher transfer policy, sports policy and several other important aspects.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry To Begin On October 14
KCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry To Begin On October 14
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: KEA Announces Mock Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022: KEA Announces Mock Allotment Result At Kea.kar.nic.in
Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Committee Bans Private Schools From Charging Huge Money In Name Of Security Deposit
Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Committee Bans Private Schools From Charging Huge Money In Name Of Security Deposit
UP Board Exams 2023: Over 6 Lakh More Students To Take 10th, 12th Exams This Year
UP Board Exams 2023: Over 6 Lakh More Students To Take 10th, 12th Exams This Year
Delegation From Nepal On Three-Day Visit To Delhi Government Schools
Delegation From Nepal On Three-Day Visit To Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................