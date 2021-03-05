  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education

Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education

As per the Economic Survey of Maharashtra for the year 2020-21 (ESR 2020), the average use of DIKSHA portal in the state has been 46 percent as compared to the average use at the national level.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 6:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Two New Kendriya Vidyalayas Opened In Karnataka, Punjab
Odisha: Bugin Ho School Imparts Education To Tribal Children In Interesting Ways
Odisha Cancels MoU With Vedanta For Setting Up 500-Bed Teaching Hospital
Regional Languages To Be Medium Of Instruction In Bihar's Elementary Schools
Manipur Government Approves Reopening Of Schools For Class 6 To 8 Students From March 8
Private Delhi School Teachers, Staff Protest Over Non-Payment Of Full Salaries
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
New Delhi:

The schools in Maharashtra have used the online learning portal ‘DIKSHA’ the most as compared to all other Indian states. The online application launched by the Union Education Ministry last year to facilitate online learning during the lockdown has been found to be popular among both teachers and students of Maharashtra.

As per the new Economic Survey of Maharashtra for the year 2020-21 (ESR 2020), the average use of DIKSHA portal in the state has been 46 percent as compared to the average use at the national level.

The state minister of Maharashtra School Education, Ms Varsha Gaikwad shared the outcomes of the educational survey on her official Twitter account.

She informed that more than two lakh teachers and students had used the ‘DIKSHA’ portal on a daily basis.

She further shared the various initiatives undertaken by the education department to help the students have access to uninterrupted education during the lockdown and the following months.

She said that “textbooks (were) distributed to all students so that they can learn at home”.

The Maharashtra government launched a programme named ‘Abhyasmala’ as part of which the schools imparted education using the ‘DIKSHA’ application.

Other initiatives undertaken by the Maharashtra education ministry were-

Educational calendar prepared by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), launch of education channels-- Geo TV and Geo Sawan where educational content was broadcasted for students from Class 3 to Class 12, use of Google classroom online training, online programme named ‘Saturday Stories’ to read ethical and cognitive stories with help of UNICEF and Pratham foundation and 'maitryi karua vigyan ganitashi 'as part of which the students were taught Science and Maths experiments.

Click here for more Education News
DIKSHA
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship
40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded India Science And Research Fellowship
NATA Registration Begins For BArch Candidates
NATA Registration Begins For BArch Candidates
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
French Envoy Unveils Indo-French Dual Degree Programme In Sports Management
French Envoy Unveils Indo-French Dual Degree Programme In Sports Management
CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled
CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled
.......................... Advertisement ..........................