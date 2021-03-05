Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education

The schools in Maharashtra have used the online learning portal ‘DIKSHA’ the most as compared to all other Indian states. The online application launched by the Union Education Ministry last year to facilitate online learning during the lockdown has been found to be popular among both teachers and students of Maharashtra.

As per the new Economic Survey of Maharashtra for the year 2020-21 (ESR 2020), the average use of DIKSHA portal in the state has been 46 percent as compared to the average use at the national level.

The state minister of Maharashtra School Education, Ms Varsha Gaikwad shared the outcomes of the educational survey on her official Twitter account.

She informed that more than two lakh teachers and students had used the ‘DIKSHA’ portal on a daily basis.

Economic Survey of Maharashtra (20-21): Maharashtra tops nation in use of ‘DIKSHA’ app for school education. Of the total average use in the country, the average in the state was 46%. More than two lakh students, teachers, and parents use the app daily. #ESR @scertmaha (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ausDui37OM — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 5, 2021

She further shared the various initiatives undertaken by the education department to help the students have access to uninterrupted education during the lockdown and the following months.

She said that “textbooks (were) distributed to all students so that they can learn at home”.

#ESR20-21 Textbooks distributed to all students so that they can learn at home. An education calender was prepared for areas lacking internet access. ESR also commends efforts to impart education through interactive platforms like GEO TV, Doordarshan & Google Classroom. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mhM4aP62bb — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 5, 2021

The Maharashtra government launched a programme named ‘Abhyasmala’ as part of which the schools imparted education using the ‘DIKSHA’ application.

Other initiatives undertaken by the Maharashtra education ministry were-

Educational calendar prepared by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT), launch of education channels-- Geo TV and Geo Sawan where educational content was broadcasted for students from Class 3 to Class 12, use of Google classroom online training, online programme named ‘Saturday Stories’ to read ethical and cognitive stories with help of UNICEF and Pratham foundation and 'maitryi karua vigyan ganitashi 'as part of which the students were taught Science and Maths experiments.