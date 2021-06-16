Maharashtra To Conduct Webinars To Provide Career Guidance To Class 10, 12 Students

Maharashtra conducts webinars to provide career guidance to Class 10, 12 students

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (Maha SCERT) will host a series of webinars to guide the students of Class 10 and Class 12 students on career. The webinars will be telecast live on the state’s SCERT YouTube Channel.

As part of the webinar series, the council has provided a list of subjects wherein interested students can take part and seek guidance from experts.

The subjects ranging from knowing one’s interest and hobbies and choosing the right career to the role of mental health in career development features in the list. The Maha SCERT webinar series will also guide students seeking a career in Arts, Commerce, Medical Science, Technical Education, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Green Career, Research, Defence, Sports and in Travel, Tourism and Hospitality.

Reminding the students of the webinar, the School Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad in her microblogging site said: “Make sure you don't miss these. Starting today, SCERT Maha has organised special online career guidance sessions for Class 10 and Class 12 students.”

The online sessions will have speakers who are experts in their subjects. The Maharashtra SCERT webinars aim to provide the students of Class 10 and Class 12 with information on programmes and courses that students qualifying the board exams this year can consider.