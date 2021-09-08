  • Home
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Cards Released; Direct Links Here

The MHT CET 2021 admit card has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org on September 8 for common entrance tests including for MAH-M.P.E, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course), MAH-MCA, and MAH-M.Arch.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2021 4:55 pm IST

MAH CET admit cards released
New Delhi:

The MHT CET 2021 admit card has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org on September 8 for common entrance tests including for MAH-M.P.E, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course), MAH-MCA, and MAH-M.Arch. To access the admit cards of Maha CET, students will have to key in their application numbers and dates of birth. The MHT CET hall ticket 2021 for the engineering courses is yet to be released.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

Masters of Computer Application (MAH MCA CET) Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

MAH-MCA CET-2021 Admit Card: Direct Link

MAH-M.Arch-CET-2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2021 Hall Ticket: Direct Link

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET 2021 will be held between September 15 and October 10, 2021. The engineering entrance exams for BE or BTech programmes will be held from September 20 to October 1.

MHT CET hall ticket 2021 has details including exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates are advised to check MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre, failing to which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET exam.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

  1. Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 download link
  3. Login with Application Number and Password
  4. Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card 2021
  5. Take a print out for future reference
MAH CET hall ticket MHT CET Online Application
