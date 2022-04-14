Maharashtra: Colleges, Universities To Provide Extra 15 Minutes Per Hour For Offline Exams, Says Uday Samant

  • Home
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the colleges and universities in the state will provide an extra time of 15 minutes per hour to students during their offline exams

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 9:48 am IST

New Delhi:

Colleges and universities in Maharashtra will provide an extra time of 15 minutes per hour to students during their offline exams, the state Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant said. The decision to allow 15 minutes of extra time to the students was taken in a meeting with the various vice-chancellors of Maharashtra state universities on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after taking into consideration that the students have not given offline exams in nearly two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to online education.

"COVID-19 forced education to the online platform and exams too were being conducted online. Considering that after a break of two years, students will be appearing for exams in offline mode, universities should give 15 extra minutes for every hour of the exam period to students," Uday Samant said in a Tweet.

Earlier last month, the University of Mumbai instructed all autonomous colleges to provide their students with extra time during the papers following complaints from students of some city colleges against offline exams. The university also directed them to keep an ample break between two exams and to ensure that timings are suitable for students to travel conveniently.

university exams maharashtra college
