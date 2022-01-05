Maharashtra Colleges, Universities Closed Till Feb 15, Exams To Go Online: Uday Samant

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra colleges, universities closed till February 15: Uday Samant (representational)

Maharashtra Colleges Closed: The Maharashtra Government has decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges till February 15, amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases i the state.

“Amid rising COVID cases, Maharashtra govt to discontinue physical classes in colleges,universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions to be conducted online till February 15,” Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant told news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the state saw a big jump in Covid cases with 18,466 new infections, up by 51 per cent compared to the previous day (12,160).

The state reported 653 patients infected with Omicron. Most of them are from Mumbai (408), followed by Pune (71).

While colleges have been closed, there is no announcement regarding schools from the school education minister.

However, the Mumbai Civic body on Monday closed all schools in the city till January 31. Pune schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 30.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in December said that if the situation arises, the government will shut down all schools in the state.