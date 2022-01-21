Maharashtra Colleges Reopening: Uday Samant Shares Details

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra college reopening news (representational)

Maharashtra College Reopening: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has hinted that colleges may reopen for physical classes soon. The minister said he will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and send the proposal for his final approval.

Mr Samant informed about the reopening of colleges yesterday, January 20. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had yesterday announced that schools for Classes 1-12 and pre-primary students will reopen on Monday, January 24.

“Regarding starting colleges in the state, Will discuss with Hon Chief Minister Uddhav Saheb..and will send the proposal for final approval to Hon. Chief Minister,” Mr Sawant tweeted.

राज्यातील महाविद्यालये चालू करण्यासंदर्भात मा. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवसाहेब यांच्याशी चर्चा करणार..आणि प्रस्तावअंतिम मान्यतेसाठी मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांकडे पाठवणार. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 20, 2022

Maharashtra was one of the many states that had shut down schools in December-January following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

While capital city Mumbai has seen an improvement in the Covid situation, cases are rising in other parts of the state.

On the day when the decision of school reopening was announced, Maharashtra recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 related deaths. The daily tally was 2,500 more than the previous day when the state had reported 43,697 cases.

Ms Gaikwad said that local authorities can access the COVID-19 situation and take the final call regarding reopening of schools.

“We are committed to safe resumption of schools in the state. The decision has been taken following detailed deliberations with the Hon'ble @CMOMaharashtra, cabinet colleagues,the paediatric task force & education experts. In these areas, the local administration is empowered to assess and take decisions regarding safe resumption of schools,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The minister said teachers and parents were of the view that schools should be reopened and online education should continue along with that.

The government decision has received mixed reactions. Some believe it was necessary to call students back for physical classes but others do not agree. They say the government has rushed the decision and the threat of COVID-19 is not gone yet.