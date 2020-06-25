  • Home
  • Education
  • Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams

Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for his intervention to direct the Medical Council of India (MCI) to postpone the MD/MS examinations till December.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:54 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
University Exams To Be Cancelled?: 10 Points
Final-Year University Exams Likely To Be Cancelled, New Session May Start From October
Teachers, Students Declare "Victory" After Education Minister Asks UGC To Revisit Exams Guidelines
UGC May Scrap Final Year Exams, Asked To "Revisit" Guidelines
UGC Extends Tenure For Fellowships Expiring During Coronavirus Pandemic
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Maha CM asks for PM Modi's intervention to direct MCI to postpone MD/MS exams to December
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting for his intervention to direct the Medical Council of India (MCI) to postpone the MD/MS examinations till December this year as the final-year resident doctors are playing a "crucial role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic".

As per the letter dated June 18, the Board of Governors of MCI has issued an advisory to all universities to complete these examinations by June 30. In view of the order, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) proposed to the state government to conduct these examinations from July 15.

"The final-year resident doctors who are required to take these examinations are presently working on the frontlines in all Government of Maharashtra and Municipal Medical Colleges assisting the clinical management of COVID-19 patients. In the event these exams are held as per schedule, there would be a serious shortage of trained doctors during this crucial period," the letter read.

"I request your intervention to direct the MCI to postpone the MD/MS examinations until December 2020. So, I would also request the postponement of the entrance examination of super speciality to a date subsequent to December 2020 after the conclusion of final year MD/MS exams," it added.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases, taking the total count to 1,42,900.

The state health department said in a bulletin that 208 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 6,739.

A total of 4,161 patients were discharged on Wednesday and the number of discharged patients is presently at 73,792. The recovery rate in the state is 51.64 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
MD PG Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Assam HS Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Maharashtra Medical Education Department Asks DMER To Publish Timetable 45 Days Before Exams
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Assam Board Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Parents Worried As Over 8 Lakh Students To Appear For Karnataka Class 10 Exam From Tomorrow
Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
Assam HS Result 2020 Soon. Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................