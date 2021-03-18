Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April; Guidelines Soon

Guidelines for Maharashtra board exams in next two days (Representational image)

The Maharashtra Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in offline mode. The Maharashtra board exams scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21 will be conducted at designated exam centres. The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will release the guidelines to hold the upcoming board exams shortly. The SSC (Class 10) exam will start on April 29 and will continue till May 20 and the HSC, or Class 12, exams will be held from April 23 to May 21.

The School Education Minister of the state Varsha Gaikwad earlier on March 11, said that the Maharashtra Government will ensure that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are held in a safe and stress-free environment.

Announcing that the guidelines will be issued shortly, ANI in a social media post said: “Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declare exam dates for HSC and SSC 2021 in the state. SSC exams start from 29 April while HSC exams start from 23 April following COVID-19 guidelines. Guidelines to be issued in the next two days.”

The Maharashtra SCERT has also released Class 10 and Class 12 question banks to provide the board exam students an idea of the exam pattern. To compensate for the loss during COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra board has reduced the syllabus of Class 10 and Class 12 by 25 per cent. The students can refer to the question banks to understand the pattern of questions based on the Maharashtra board exams syllabus. The students can access the questions banks on the official website of Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA) maa.ac.in.