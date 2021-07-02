Maharashtra Class 12 Result Likely By July 31, Evaluation Criteria Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock On the lines of the CBSE the Maharashtra board has developed a 40:30:30 formula (representational)

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results are likely to be declared by July 31. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on July 2 announced the assessment scheme, according to which students’ performance in different exams conducted during Class 12, Class 11 and Class 10 will be taken into consideration for calculating the HSC final results. On the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Maharashtra board has developed a 40:30:30 formula.

For Class 12 results, 40 per cent of the marks will come from different exams – unit tests, first semester exams, or practice exams – conducted in Class 12.

30 per cent marks will be awarded based on marks obtained in Class 11 final exam and the remaining 30 per cent will come from average marks of three best performing subjects of Class 10 or HSC final exams.

The 40:30:30 formula is for the theory portion only. For subjects that have a practical component, evaluation of students will be done on the basis of the board's existing policy.

“It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std.10th,11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

The state board has been allowed to declare all students ‘pass’ this year, the minister added.

“After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted.

Students who are not happy with the assessment scheme, the minister said, will be allowed to appear in another exam later to improve their scores.

The Supreme Court of India had last month directed all state boards to declare their internal assessment results by July 31 and therefore Maharashtra HSC results are expected by July-end. However, the exact date and time for results are yet to be announced.

The Maharashtra Education Minister said the same method of evaluation will be used for students who were to appear for minimum competency vocational courses, bifocal vocational courses and courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework.

Those students who had applied to appear in improvement exams, this year’s exams will not be counted as a missed opportunity. “they can still avail their eligible number of attempts,” Ms Varsha Gaikwad said.

When declared, Maharashtra HSC results will be available on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

While Maharashtra will conduct common entrance tests (CETs) for admission to professional courses, admission to non-professional courses will be decided once the Class 12 results are out, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant had earlier said.

He said there were options of either conducting CET for admissions to non-technical courses or conduct the admission process based on Class 12 marks.

"Class 12 board exams have been canceled, and only after the results are declared, we will decide on having CET or not," Mr Samant added.

Maharashtra Class 10 or SSC results are expected by mid-July. The state government has decided to conduct an optional CET for admission to Class 11 or the first year of junior college (FYJC).

The school education minister is likely to announce HSC result 2021 date and time on social media.