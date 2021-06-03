Maharashtra cancels Class 10, 12 exams

Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to cancel Class 12 board examination in view of coronavirus crisis in the state. The state government’s decision to scrap final examinations comes two days after Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled their 12th board exams.

A proposal was sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students, as per news agency PTI.

Amid the pandemic which has hit Maharashtra hard, students' health remains the top priority for the state government, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said.

The examinations were slated to be held in April and May, but the second wave of coronavirus disrupted the schedule.

The Maharashtra government has already cancelled the Class 10 board exams and released the evaluation criteria for the students.

All those who were to appear for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.

Ms Gaikwad said the results for Class 10 students will be declared by June end.

"It has been decided to clear all the students who were to appear for the board exams. The internal assessment of students will be done on the basis of 100 marks for each subject. Thirty marks will be for the written evaluation in Class 10; 20 marks for oral exam, practicals and homework, and 50 per cent marks will be Class 9 performance," the minister said.